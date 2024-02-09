Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.82 Million Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

AC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

About Associated Capital Group

(Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.