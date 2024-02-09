Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 32,270 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 159.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.0 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $155.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

