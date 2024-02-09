Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 925 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

