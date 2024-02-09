Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 71,400 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Full House Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Full House Resorts by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 681,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

