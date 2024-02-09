FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.78 on Thursday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that FOX will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 555,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

