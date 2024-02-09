Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

