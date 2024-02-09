Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.