Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
