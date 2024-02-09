Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.3 million.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.