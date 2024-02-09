Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Trading Down 0.9 %

Clorox stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

