Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $941,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

