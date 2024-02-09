Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

