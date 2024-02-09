Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.