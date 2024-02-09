Spire Wealth Management Has $443,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,990,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 438,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,081,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $179.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

