Spire Wealth Management Sells 664 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.83. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

