Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.16.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

