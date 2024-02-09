USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $47.80

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $52.10. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 4,435 shares.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $972.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $2,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

