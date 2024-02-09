Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $32.23. Criteo shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 135,387 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Natixis grew its stake in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

