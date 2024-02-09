PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.19

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $523.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

