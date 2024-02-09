Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.02

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.02 and last traded at $174.82, with a volume of 81661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.