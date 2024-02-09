iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.00

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.83, with a volume of 8775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

