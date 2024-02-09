iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.68

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 5512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

