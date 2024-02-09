WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.49

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 6332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

