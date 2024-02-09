Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,663,315.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

