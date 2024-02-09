Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $74.53

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

