Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,286 shares of company stock worth $5,046,906. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

