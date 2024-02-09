Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

