Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 3,498 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP David W. Rowe sold 3,498 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $11,193.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 360,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Price Performance

RMNI stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 947,948 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 43.6% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.