McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

