Mizuho Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $55.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.