Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells 1,326 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $24,822.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $202,593.50.

Toast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOST opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

