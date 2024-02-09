Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 3.9 %

SPT opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.