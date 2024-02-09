Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank OZK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.