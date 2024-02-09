Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

