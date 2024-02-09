Noble Financial Downgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Market Perform

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
HAYN stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
