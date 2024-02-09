Noble Financial Downgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Market Perform

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Haynes International Price Performance

HAYN stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

