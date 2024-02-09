HC Wainwright Raises eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $24.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($16.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of EFTR opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.25). Equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 24,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $371,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

