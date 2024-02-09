Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Shares of HII stock opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $275.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 375,553 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

