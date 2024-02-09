Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 3.42. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile



Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

