UBS Group Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $490.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $412.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $456.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.46. Gartner has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.