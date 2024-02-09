Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP Sells $206,180.00 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

