Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nevro Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 46.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nevro by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

