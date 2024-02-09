Scotiabank Increases RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $76.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RB Global by 241.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter valued at $124,851,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.