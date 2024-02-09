Insider Buying: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director Acquires $39,963.50 in Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thermon Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

