Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.