Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $51,304.35 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Popular Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Popular by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Popular by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

