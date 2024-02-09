Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Director Sells $57,864.60 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

