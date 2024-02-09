StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
