LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.96. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.