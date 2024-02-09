NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NL stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. NL Industries has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NL Industries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NL Industries by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

