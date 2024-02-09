Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $3,570,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.